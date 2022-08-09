Louise Loves: Limerick's Louise Cooney launches Open Book podcast

GOLOUD, Ireland’s home of podcasts has launched Louise Cooney’s Open Book, a GoLoud original podcast presented by the award-winning Irish blogger, digital creator, entrepreneur and Limerick lady Louise Cooney.

The podcast is built around honest conversations about life and framed through the lens of a passion for reading. Louise will welcome some of Ireland and the UK's most well-known personalities to the GoLoud Studios to discuss life lessons and the escapism of reading. The podcast is a platform for writers as well as literature lovers and casual readers to delve into their inspirations and aspirations in long form, free flowing conversation with the host.

The first four episodes are available now on the GoLoud app and all major podcast platforms. Louise Cooney is joined in the studio by author Louise O’Neill in episode one. The wide-ranging interview is insightful, thought provoking and at times introspective as it touches on the Cork writer’s newest book ‘Idol’. The book is billed as a timely, twisty new thriller that explores the duplicitous world of online influencers and celebrity lifestyle cults, with topics like consent, eating disorders, cancel culture and the authenticity of influencers also prevalent in the book.

Louise told SPIN that she plans to delve into the best sellers list, helping readers find their perfect beach read or summer break books. Louise Cooney’s Open Book caters for avid, casual, and lapsed readers. Through these feature interviews, Louise will explore the creative process and give an unrivalled insight into the inner workings of some of Ireland and the UK’s most successful authors.

Louise Cooney’s Open Book is a GoLoud original podcast, new episodes will be published weekly on Wednesdays.

Louise says: “I’m delighted to team up with GoLoud to make this podcast, I’m excited to bring the listener honest conversations about life and the stories that shape us. The lockdown helped reignite my love of reading. I started a virtual book club which blossomed. The beautiful thing about books is how differently we can all interpret them and how they can play such a special part depending on what stage of your life you read them in. I’m ready to explore these exciting conversations with our guests and listeners.”



Brian Friel’s TRANSLATIONS at the Lime Tree Theatre this August!

Limerick’s Lime Tree Theatre are delighted to welcome the Abbey Theatre back to Limerick with their brand-new production of Brian Friel's TRANSALTIONS to kick start it's 10-year anniversary celebrations this Autumn. Abbey's production of Sean O'Casey's The Plough and the Stars officially opened the theatre back in October 2012 with 6 incredible performances. Ten years on they return to join the Lime Tree staff and Limerick theatre audiences to mark this milestone for the venue.

This hotly anticipated co-production opened in the Lyric Theatre Belfast last April, before moving to Dublin for this summer's run on the Abbey stage.

Translations is set in August 1883 in the townland of Friels’ fictional Baile Beag/Ballybeg where an Irish-speaking community in Donegal has become the unlikely focal point of a changing world. Plans for a new English-speaking national school are in motion, and a group of English Royal Engineers have arrived to map the area.

Running at the Lime Tree Theatre from: Tuesday, 16th August until Saturday, 20th August (one matinee performance on Saturday, 20th at 2.30pm)

Tickets: €32 / €28 / Matinee €25

TO DO

PLAY SPIN’S SUUMMER CASH MACHINE

Your chance to win a life-changing amount of cash on SPIN.

Listen out for SPIN’s latest cash amount, down to the cent for your chance to win!

Good luck.

TO LISTEN

DARREN REGAN – DON'T DO ME WRONG

May producer Darren Regan is back with an infectious summer bop! Don’t Do Me Wrong is a vibey addition to any playlist.



TO SEE

ROUNDNET EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS @ UL

Limerick is set to host the Roundnet European Championships this coming August. Over 500 participants will travel from 15 European countries to attend the Championships in UL on August 6 & 7.