Limerick Weather: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

DRY WITH a good deal of hazy sunshine today. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees. Light winds, westerly or variable.
TONIGHT: Dry and mostly clear. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light variable breezes.
WEDNESDAY: Dry with good sunshine throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 21 to 26 degrees, warmest in the southeast. Light winds, southwesterly or variable.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Dry with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in very light variable breezes.
THURSDAY: Very warm, dry and sunny. Highest temperatures of 23 to 27 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in light variable breezes.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Dry and clear with lowest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees. Winds light, northeasterly.
FRIDAY: Hot, dry and sunny. Highest temperatures reaching 23 to 28 degrees, warmest in the southwest, in light northeasterly breezes.
FURTHER OUTLOOK: Remaining hot and dry through the weekend with a good deal of sunshine. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high twenties across much of the country.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.