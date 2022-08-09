Search

09 Aug 2022

Lifeboat launched to boat with engine failure at popular swimming spot for Limerick people

PIC: Lough Derg RNLI

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

09 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A LIFEBOAT was deployed to help a boat with engine failure last night at a popular swimming spot for Limerick people. 

Yesterday evening, Valentia Coast Guard requested the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to launch to assist four people on a 36ft motor cruiser with engine failure.

Valentia Coast Guard informed the lifeboat volunteers that the casualty vessel was at a location west of the Corakeen Islands in Dromineer Bay and that the skipper had dropped anchor to prevent drift.   

At 8.10pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Eleanor Hooker, Joe O’Donoghue and Chris Parker on board. 

The skipper of a passing 45ft cruiser had taken the casualty vessel under tow and when the lifeboat arrived on scene at 8.10pm, both vessels were underway and making way through the Urra Channel.  

All four people on the casualty vessel were safe and unharmed, and the skipper of the towing vessel, with nine people on board, told the lifeboat that he was happy to continue the tow to Dromineer Harbour.

The RNLI volunteers informed Valentia Coast Guard of the situation and that the lifeboat would accompany both vessels to Dromineer.  

When both vessels were safely tied alongside at the harbour, the lifeboat departed the scene and was back at Station at 8.36pm.   

Aoife Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advises boat users to "ensure your vessel is serviced and in safe working order and if you find yourself in difficulty on the lake dial 999 or 112 and ask for marine rescue".     

News

