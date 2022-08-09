Search

09 Aug 2022

Cycle-logical boost for Limerick northside

Cycle-logical boost for Limerick northside

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

09 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Council has unveiled a series of active travel measures on a major stretch of road across the northside.

The local authority is proposing to introduce cycle lanes, bus lanes and improved footpaths on the route between the Technological University of the Shannon campus at Moylish and the city centre.

It’s calling on the public to have their say on the proposals before Wednesday, September 14.

This Wednesday between noon and 2pm, an information session will take place at the new University of Limerick (UL) city centre campus at the former Dunnes Stores complex at Sarsfield Street.

Segregated cycle lanes and footpath upgrades are planned along Cratloe Road, Sexton Street North, and High Road in Thomondgate with a number of dedicated pedestrian and cycle crossing facilities.

Also proposed is an upgrade to the traffic signals and layout at two busy junctions – Hassett’s Cross and Bellfield Court to provide protection for cyclists and priority for buses.

Call to action for Limerick buskers

If the plans get the go-ahead, there will be an inbound bus lane extending along Cratloe Road from the Moylish roundabout to Hassett’s Cross.

Traffic calming measures are proposed for Bellfield Court and Bellfield Gardens, and the existing bus stops along Thomondgate High Road will be given a face-lift.

The local authority will hold a second drop-in session at UL’s city centre campus on Wednesday, August 24 from 5pm to 7pm.

Detailed plans are also available for inspection from now until Wednesday, August 31, from the council’s offices in the city centre and Dooradoyle.

For more information and to have your say, please telephone 061-556000. Alternatively, email planning@limerick.ie, or visit https://mypoint.limerick.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media