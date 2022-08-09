Met Eireann issues heatwave warning for Limerick

Sunshine and warm weather is due in Limerick in the coming days
THE NATIONAL weather forecaster has issued a status yellow warning for the Munster province, warning heatwave conditions can be expected.
Met Éireann has warned of "very warm or hot on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with maximum temperatures generally of 27-29 degrees."
It also said it will be warm at night with temperatures generally staying above 15 degrees.
Status Yellow - High Temperature warning for Leinster & Munster ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 9, 2022
• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population
• High Solar UV index
• Risk of water related incidents
Valid: 12:00 Thursday 11/08/2022 to 06:00 Sunday 14/08/2022https://t.co/7aDQTqTyEp pic.twitter.com/jW5rrSw6Ck
Daytime temperatures may not be as high in coastal areas due to sea breezes, it adds.
But it warns of heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable members of the population, plus a high solar UV index and a risk of water-related incidents as people no doubt swim outside during the hot spell.
The warning comes into place at noon on Thursday and ends at 6am on Sunday.
