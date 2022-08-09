Search

09 Aug 2022

'Close in life and death' Siblings who died in Ballybunion drowning tragedy laid to rest

Frances Watkins

09 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE BROTHER and sister who lost their lives in a drowning tragedy in Ballybunion last week have been laid to rest.

Desmond 'Dessie' Byrne and Muriel Eriksson, who were originally from Athlone, got into difficulty in the water in Kerry last Thursday evening and were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the beach after they were alerted that a person had got into difficulty in the water.

The alarm was raised by a teenage member of their family.

Mr Byrne was living in Roscommon while Ms Eriksson had an address in Malmo, Sweden. 

A joint funeral Mass was held for the siblings at St John's Church, Lecarrow, Roscommon on Tuesday. 

Mr Byrne, was the youngest of the six siblings at age 50, while Ms Eriksson was the eldest at the age of 62. They were described as being close in life and sadly in death. 

The father of two was involved in local sporting and community groups, particularly the Lecarrow Lazers Cycle Club.

The sibling's family brought symbols of their lives to the altar during the mass including photographs, a vintage car and cycle jersey.

Desmond's son Dean paid tribute to his father and his aunt saying they had left their family with "so many memories". 

Muriel's son John said she was the "kindest and most caring person" he had ever met.

Mr Byrne was buried in the local cemetery following his funeral mass and Ms Eriksson's cremation will take place in Cavan.

