Special sitting of Limerick District Court following assault

A SPECIAL sitting of Limerick District Court takes place this Tuesday evening at 6pm.
Gardai investigating an assault, which occurred in the Ballymullen area of Tralee on Sunday, have charged a man in his late teens.
A woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to Kerry University Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for her injuries. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
