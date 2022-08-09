Limerick stylist reacts to Olivia Newton-John’s passing

ICONIC Limerick fashion stylist Celia Holman Lee has reacted to the tragic passing of Olivia Newton-John.

The legendary actress and singer died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.

Celia has been a lifelong fan of the Grease star and was deeply saddened to hear of her passing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celia Holman Lee (@celiaholmanlee)



“She was fantastic, beautiful, amazing, everyone is really sad. I'm very sad. I remember being a young girl when Grease came out and she was just sensational. It was a phenomenal movie,” Celia said.

Celia got the chance to meet Ms Newton John at an event in Newbridge, Kildare where the actress was in attendance.

“I couldn’t believe I was getting the chance to meet her. She was always a style icon and a brilliant singer,” Celia said.

“The audience got a chance to ask her questions and we inquired about the spandex style jeans when she dances in You’re The One That I Want. We also asked her how she got them so tight and she said the crew had to sew her into them,” Celia laughed remembering one of Hollywood’s greats.

“She turned to us and said ‘I sit here and I wonder why I didn’t patent that spandex look. It was way before its time and I would have been a multi-millionaire.’ Olivia was just terrific,” Celia said.