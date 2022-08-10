Limerick Weather: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

TODAY will be a very warm, dry and sunny day, with mist and fog patches clearing during the morning, says Met Eireann.

Highest temperatures will reach 23 to 26 degrees, possibly 27 degrees locally, in light southwesterly or variable winds.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: High pressure will continue to bring settled, mainly dry and sunny conditions. Very warm or hot as well through the rest of the week and weekend with temperatures widely in the mid to high twenties. Uncomfortably warm during the nights too.

Wednesday night: Dry and clear overnight with mist and fog developing in mostly calm conditions. Mild again with temperatures not falling below 9 to 14 degrees.

Thursday: A hot, dry and sunny day expected in mostly light breezes. Highest temperatures of 23 to 28 degrees, hottest in Leinster and Munster.

Thursday night: A very mild night with temperatures not falling below 10 to 15 degrees generally, staying above 16 or 17 degrees in places. Continuing dry and clear with some coastal fog forming in light easterly or variable breezes.

Friday: A hot day with long spells of sunshine. Dry for most with just the odd stray shower possible. Highest temperatures of 25 to 28 or 29 degrees in light easterly breezes. Staying very warm overnight with temperatures not falling below the mid to high teens.

Saturday and Sunday: Largely dry with good spells of sunshine and mostly light breezes over the weekend though there is a chance of thundery showers at times. Continuing hot on Saturday with highest temperatures of 25 to 29 degrees before falling slightly with highs of 23 to 27 degrees on Sunday. Night time temperatures won't fall below the mid to high teens.

Further Outlook: Current indications suggest that it will turn more unsettled early next week with temperatures falling back closer to average for the time of year.