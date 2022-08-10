Over €930,000 in funding allocated to improve laneways and non-public roads in Limerick

Over €930,000 in funding has been allocated to upgrade laneways and non-public roads in Limerick under the Local Improvement Scheme.

Funding for the Local Improvement Scheme has been doubled to €22 million as part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious policy for rural development.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD has announced that Limerick will see a major increase in our allocation under the Local Improvement Scheme for 2022

The scheme provides substantial grant aid for the upgrade of routes and assists homeowners with the costs.

The funding provided by the Department will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners/households.

There is a ceiling of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost.

Deputy Kieran O’Donnell welcomed the news saying: "This extremely positive announcement of €930,989 in Local Improvement Scheme funding for 2022 will see our laneways and non-public roads in Limerick receive improved access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities.

"Prior to this news, Limerick City and County Council consulted with local residents and landowners to identify road and laneway projects where works could start immediately and be completed this year."