Cook Mini Marathon launches 2022 race for Limerick

THE 2022 Cook Medical Mini Marathon is back with its first in person event in Limerick since 2019.

This is the 24th race and this year it has seen the name change from "Women’s Mini Marathon" to "Mini Marathon" to welcome everyone to come together to take part.

The event kicks off at noon on Sunday, September 25 2022, at the University of Limerick Sports Arena and is open to men, women and children.

Participants of all ages will run, jog, or walk the 5 km and 10 km courses at their own pace while raising funds for personally chosen charities in Limerick, the Midwest, and nationwide.

Over the last two years, the virtual event has raised over €80,000 for local charities with event organisers hoping that this year’s all-inclusive race will continue to raise much-needed funds for charity.

The event was officially launched by the Deputy Mayor of Limerick, Kieran O'Hanlon, at the Limerick Strand Hotel on Monday.

Speaking at the launch, race director, John Cleary said: "We are absolutely delighted to be back this year with our physical event, allowing everyone to come together and enjoy the Cook Medical Mini Marathon.

"We were overwhelmed with the response to our virtual events over the past two years, this year we are especially looking forward to seeing everyone of all ages and abilities taking part on Sunday 25th September."

Cook Medical has been the title sponsor of the Mini Marathon for eight years, a sponsorship that has been extended until 2024.

Angela Moloney, Director of Ethics & Compliance, EMEA, at Cook Medical, said: "The 2022 Cook Medical Mini Marathon will celebrate inclusivity and togetherness, and whether you are running for fitness, walking with friends or family, or cheering at the finish line, this is a truly remarkable event.

"We are yet again proud to be title sponsors of this event with charity, fun and friendship at its core."

Since 1963, Cook Medical has worked closely with physicians to develop technologies that eliminate the need for open surgery.

The company invent, manufacture and deliver a unique portfolio of medical devices to the healthcare systems of the world.

Family owned, the business say this allows them to have the freedom to focus on patients, their employees and the community.

To register for the Cook Medical Mini Marathon, visit the Cook Medical Mini Marathon 2022 website.