BREAKING: Popular Limerick nightclub reveals details of re-opening

FOR the first time in more than two years, a popular Limerick nightclub is to open once again.

Icon in Denmark Street has been closed since March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic saw Ireland and the world plunged into lockdown.

While other nightclubs in the city have since began trading again, the venue in the Old Quarter has remained closed.

Until now.

The Icon Nightclub and the neighbouring Smyth's Bar will re-open next month under new management.

Recruitment is under way for a variety of new positions, with jobs for bar workers, floor staff, security personnel and of course DJs all on offer.

Live music will be played in Smyth's Bar in the evenings before the Icon opens its doors once again.

It will be for over 20s with bespoke private parties and functions catered for.

In a statement, the nightclub's management said: "We are looking forward to welcoming people again after such a long time, we are eager to work with our Limerick community and businesses to start bringing people back to Limerick for all-round fun, it’s going to be a fantastic, we are so excited to open the doors. Keep your eyes on social media over the coming weeks to find out about the big opening party. We will certainly be making up for lost time."