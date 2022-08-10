In Pictures: Limerick kayakers take on 10k paddle for charity

LAST SATURDAY a group of Limerick kayakers took on a 10k challenge to raise money for Rape Crisis Midwest.
The seventh annual charity paddle set off from Shannon Rowing Club in Annacotty and finished up at St Michael's Rowing Club in Limerick city.
Over 150 people took part in the event which aims to raise awareness and much needed funds for Rape Crisis Midwest.
The paddle is run by the Limerick Kayaking Academy and was started in 2016 by local kayaker Dan O’Sullivan.
The event was open to beginners and those with little paddle experience with equipment supplied by Limerick Kayak Club, My Next Adventure, Kilfinnane Outdoor Education and Training Centre and Munster Kayak Adventures.
