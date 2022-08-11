Exhibition of late Limerick artist’s work to showcase at the People’s Museum

THE PEOPLE’S Museum of Limerick will be showcasing an exhibition based on the artwork of late Limerick artist Bonnie Hickey.

The Bonnie Hickey Commemorative Exhibition will open at the museum on Friday, August 19 at 6pm.

The exhibition will be open until August 26 and will feature a number of Bonnie’s artworks along with prints available for purchase.

Curator of the event William O’Neill said: “Bonnie’s work is really eye-catching, and her legacy of work will speak for itself. There is a flow to the work, and you can see the action in each image.”

Bonnie had previously exhibited her art in the museum in 2020 before tragically passing away in October 2021.

Bonnie’s mother, Dawn Hickey, said: “Bonnie was a sensitive soul, full of curiosity, love, and compassion. Her art was imbued with her spirit. She brought humanity and energy to all the subjects of her paintings.”

All funds raised from the exhibition will be donated to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The niece of renowned boxer Andy Lee, Bonnie in her own words said her art aims "to express the feeling or energy being created by thinking of the way the body moves when boxing, how controlled but spontaneous it is. When I paint, I am very interested in the mechanics of how it can be used as a tool by building it up or flowing and contracting. It's as much about control as it is about chance, working with the movements and what's in front of you.”

Mr O’Neill concluded by saying: “We hope to raise important funds here for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, who do such great work for grieving families.”