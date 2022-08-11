Limerick Weather - Thursday, August 11, 2022

ANOTHER dry, hot and sunny day today. Light winds with sea breezes developing in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 25 to 27 degrees.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
High pressure will dominate the weather picture and each day will be dry, warm and sunny with light winds. Sea breezes will form in the afternoons for a couple of hours. Nights will be dry and clear.
A warm night tonight with temperatures not falling below 10 to 15 degrees generally, staying above 16 or 17 degrees in places. Light variable breezes.
Tomorrow and Saturday will be hot and sunny with a low chance of isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 25 to 28 or 29 degrees in light variable breezes, hottest inland. Staying warm overnight with temperatures not falling below the mid to high teens.
Another hot day on Sunday with sunshine to start, there's an increased likelihood of showers, and they could be heavy. Temperatures 25 to 29 degrees with light easterly breezes.
Current indications suggest that temperatures will fall back closer to average for the time of year from next Monday with low pressure taking over and bringing showers.
