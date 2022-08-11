Search

11 Aug 2022

Historical walking tour of Limerick village planned for this weekend

Historical walking tour of Limerick village planned for this weekend

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

11 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

BALLINGARRY Heritage and Ballingarry Development Association will join forces with Knockfierna Heritage Society this Saturday, August 13 for a wonderful day of historical information based on Knockfierna’s history combining with the recently restored works at Ballingarry’s ancient graveyard.

It commences at 2pm with a guided walking tour of Knockfierna’s Famine Memorial Park from the Rambling House. There is 9km of walking trails with various points of interest along the route.

This year there is the additional route of the refurbished trail to the Sweathouse, a registered national monument from the 17th century that has been developed with funding from the Heritage Community Council.

This will be followed by music at the rambling house from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

At 6pm there will be a guided tour of Ballingarry graveyard - see the unveiling of the Monckton Vault, the latest conservation work funded by The Heritage Council.

In Pictures: Limerick winners at Fleadh Cheoil 2022 announced

Hear stories of people's lives and learn of some tragic ends of those buried inside its walls. This tour will last approximately 25 minutes.

It would be advisable to bring a packed lunch or bring a picnic and make it a family day or visit Condron's Bar, Spar, Ballingarry or McAuliffe's Terrace Bar for refreshments.

The ground is uneven in places and may not be suitable for those with mobility issues. 

This is a unique event being held in conjunction with the National Heritage Council for Heritage Week. All events are FREE. For more information  call 0879977340

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media