Limerick rapper’s journey of self discovery inspired new EP

LIMERICK based rapper God Knows, is set to release his new EP We Move the Needle this Friday, August 12.

Following on from his last single Twelve 61, the EP follows deep appreciation of South African youth culture whilst collaborating with the likes of Jah Master and Senita throughout the EP.

Speaking about the release of his forthcoming project, the Zimbabwean-Irish rapper said: “I have always been an action that speaks louder than words type of person and even more so when It comes to my career. I love art and artists that draw from real life. Every record that I put out reflects that reality.”

Earlier this year God Knows made his debut at Limerick based narolane records with the release of Glory with Irish singer Senita which features on the EP.

God Knows is known for his electrifying energy within his tracks and this new release doesn’t show any signs of slowing down.

The stand-out track No Weapon sees fellow Limerick rappers and narolane members Denise Chaila and MuRli team up once again with the performer.

Inspired by the amapiano house scene in Southern Africa, God Knows went on a journey of self-discovery to create We Move the Needle, marrying his appreciation for South African youth culture with reflections, beliefs and unique rap style inspiring the perfect recipe for this new project.

As one of the three founders of narolane records, God Knows is getting ready for the most prolific period of creativity in his life.