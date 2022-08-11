Search

11 Aug 2022

Purchase a Limerick pub 'for the price of a house’

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

11 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

YOU CAN buy everything online these days – even your very own public house in Limerick. 

The Corner House in Pallaskenry is up for auction both virtually and in person. The guide price is €195,000.

GVM Group Property Director Tom Crosse said it is a “pub for the price of a house”.

“It is a prime seven-day residential licensed premises in the renowned village of Pallaskenry. It enjoys a well-established and thriving local and passing trade. It is maintained in excellent condition throughout,” said Mr Crosse.

He wishes the vendors, who are retiring after many successful years in business, well as they take a step back from the counter.

The bar area consists of lounge, beer garden, games room and toilet facilities. Overhead, there is a kitchen / living room, three bedrooms and bathroom.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to acquire a lucrative ‘ready made’ business in a village environment that is beginning to re-emerge with many new housing units currently under construction in the immediate vicinity,” said Mr Crosse.

As well as the new owners continuing to serve tasty creamy pints of Guinness he said there is good potential to develop it into a gastropub if the new proprietors decide to.

It goes under the hammer online and in GVM’s Limerick city auction rooms on September 15 at 3pm (unless previously sold).

