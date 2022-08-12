Limerick Weather - Friday, August 12, 2022

ANOTHER hot and sunny day today with highest temperatures generally between 25 to 30 degrees, possibly reaching the low 30s in a few inland areas. Not as warm near coasts, with sea breezes developing in the afternoon. Winds will be light elsewhere.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Continuing hot into the weekend with temperatures returning closer to average on Monday. Heavy showers are possible on Sunday, and they are also likely in the early days of next week.

Dry and clear tonight, but staying rather warm in some parts overnight with lowest temperatures ranging 13 to 17 degrees. Patches of mist or fog will form in light breezes.

Hot, dry and sunny again tomorrow, with a light northeast breeze. Highest temperatures of 26 to 30 degrees, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in a few inland spots. Slight chance of an isolated shower developing too.

Tomorrow night, warm with temperatures not falling below 15 to 18 degrees in most areas. Largely clear with a little cloud in parts, and light breezes.

Sunday is expected to start dry and sunny however cloud may build in some areas during the day, bringing possible heavy showers or thundery downpours to parts. Very warm with light winds, highs in the mid to high 20s. Sunday night will be rather warm and muggy with possible showers.

A cloudier day as the new week begins on Monday with heavy scattered showers likely and possible thunder, although some places will be dry. Light to moderate northwest winds. Not as warm, with current indications showing highest temperatures to be in the low 20s.

Low pressure is expected to bring further showers on Tuesday with temperatures around average for this time of year.