Three new acts added to Denise Chaila's gig at Limerick's King John's Castle

THREE major artists have been unveiled to support Limerick superstar Denise Chaila at her much-anticipated hometown gig in King John's Castle.

Denise will take to the stage on Saturday, August 20 in what will be her biggest headline show to date.

Three support acts have been announced today - E-Boom, Negro Impacto and Beedle the Bardcore.

In announcing the expanded line-up, John Hennessy of Seoda Shows said: "We are beyond excited to be able to host such a high-profile show with Denise Chaila. Seoda and Dolans have worked closely with Denise and Narolane over the last few years. She is truly an authentic and highly talented artist. We were lucky to run a number of very small socially distanced shows during Covid-19 with Denise. This show in the hallowed grounds of King John’s Castle will be a major highlight in Limerick’s musical history. We are thrilled to have artists of the calibre of Le Boom, Negro Impacto and Beedle The Bardcore joining the bill.”

Mick Dolan, of Dolan's added: "This major show by Denise Chaila, joined by Le Boom, Negro Impacto and Beedle The Bardcore will, without doubt, go down in the annals of Limerick. We have worked with Denise from the start of her career. From Glastonbury to the Gaelic Grounds, she has already proven herself to be a major star. The Castle gig will be an opportunity to see Denise perform in this medieval setting prior to her Electric Picnic show. She will truly be the Queen of the castle!”

E-Boom can boast over six million streams of his music, and has himself sold out shows at Dublin's Olympia Theatre, and played sets at Electric Picnic.

Dundalk duo Negro Impacto have quickly gained attention in the Irish music scene thanks to their alternative neo-soul sound, unique groovy sets and youthful energy.

And Beedle the Bardcore have already recorded catwalk tunes at London's Fashion Week.

Tickets are still available for the gig, priced €38 plus booking fee, with the drawbridge dropping at 6pm.

Please visit www.dolans.ie, or www.ticketmaster.ie for more information.