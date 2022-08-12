Fivers at the ready as Limerick nightclub owner seeks fresh licence to operate

A CULT Limerick nightclub looks set to re-open later this year for the first time since the onset of Covid-19.
Flan Costello, who runs Costello's Tavern in Dominick Street is seeking an application for a public dancing licence from Limerick District Court.
It will be heard on Thursday, September 22 and could herald the re-opening of the popular night-spot for the first time since February 2020.
The premises has lain idle since the pandemic began, although an outdoor decking area was installed last summer - before being removed.
Popular with generations of Limerick people, Costello's boasts two floors, a late bar, plus indie and rock music. And if that wasn't enough, there's beer pong games!
Traditionally, entry to the premises has been €5, with the grinning face of Flan himself greeting many revellers as they paid their dues!
Earlier this week, another Limerick nightspot, Icon, announced it would be re-opening from next month.
