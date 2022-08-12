‘Reckless and dangerous’ Limerick driver jailed for four years

A MOTORIST who was recorded by a passenger during a high-speed pursuit, across Limerick city, has been jailed for four years.

Robert O’Donoghue aged 30, of St Judes, Pennywell, Garryowen, Limerick had pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including endangerment and dangerous driving, relating to an incident during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

Sergeant Caimin Treacy told Limerick Circuit Court the pursuit began a short time after gardai encountered a silver Peugeot car in the Moyross area at 9.25am on April 31, 2020.

He said the vehicle “took off at speed” but that gardai recognised the driver as being Mr O’Donoghue.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told there were “numerous incidents of dangerous driving” as gardai pursued the vehicle across the city.

Sgt Treacy said the Peugeot was “deliberately driven” into a garda van in Ballynanty and that it “narrowly missed” a number of private cars and pedestrians as it made its way towards the Garryowen area where it was abandoned by the driver.

“He drove in a reckless and dangerous manner in built up areas,” he told prosecuting counsel John O’Sullivan adding that at one point - at Pa Healy Road - Mr O’Donoghue drove the wrong way around a roundabout.

When arrested a number of months later, the accused denied driving the car as alleged. However, Sgt Treacy reiterated that a number of gardai had identified him on the day and, he said, video footage recorded by a passenger on his mobile phone shows Mr O’Donoghue driving.

“That’s very helpful for gardai,” commented Judge O’Donnell when informed of this.

Pat Barriscale BL, defending, told the court his client was “off his head” on drugs at the time and that he has “no idea what happened”.

He said his client was not offering any other explanation and he said he accepts it’s “a miracle” that nobody was injured.

Mr Barriscale said his client is currently serving a separate prison sentence for a similar offence which happened a number of months later and he urged the judge not to extend his time in prison.

“He is due out in August 2025,” he said.

Imposing sentence, Judge O’Donnell said the behaviour of the accused on the day was “utterly appalling” and he said his previous record was a concern to the court. He imposed prison sentences totalling four years - all of which were back-dated to February 2021.

Mr O’Donoghue was also disqualified from driving for 15 years.