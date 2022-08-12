Search

13 Aug 2022

Judge praises mystery man for stopping handbag thief in Limerick

Judge praises mystery man for stopping handbag thief in Limerick

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

12 Aug 2022 10:30 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A JUDGE congratulated a concerned citizen who came to the aid of a woman who had her handbag stolen in broad daylight in Limerick city.

Callum Quinn, aged 21, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery at William Street at 10am on November 7, 2021.

Prosecuting barrister, John O'Sullivan, instructed by state solicitor Padraig Mawe, said a woman in her twenties was walking in the direction of the city centre.

“A man grabbed her handbag forcefully causing the strap to break. She pursued him on foot. An unknown male intercepted the defendant causing him to drop the bag. The victim went straight to the garda station. Gardai accompanied her to the scene,” said Mr O’Sullivan.

CCTV from a business was harvested. Mr Quinn was arrested on suspicion of robbery said the investigating garda, James O’Donoghue.

The garda said Mr Quinn denied any involvement but when he was charged said: “I did it. I’m sorry. Please don’t object to my bail.”

The injured party declined to make a victim impact statement but Mr O’Sullivan said when she came to the station she was “crying and shaking for 45 minutes”.

“We consoled her and gave her cups of tea,” said Garda O’Donoghue.

Mr O’Sullivan said the woman had parked her car and was walking into the city centre to do some shopping.

“It is thanks to the unidentified citizen who restrained the accused that she managed to get her bag back,” said Mr O’Sullivan, who added that Mr Quinn has 40 previous convictions including for assault, criminal damage and theft.

Liam Carroll BL, who represented Mr Quinn, said his client had given an early plea. He said the defendant was “in and out of care” during his childhood and is “relatively immature”.

“He had a fractured childhood. He went from care home to care home. He was the third oldest of 11 children. His parents were not around to look after him,” said Mr Carroll.

The barrister said Mr Quinn started smoking heroin at 15 and then injecting it.

“The drug consumed his life. Most of his convictions are thefts to get heroin. On this morning he didn’t have heroin in two days. The withdrawals were severe. Every fibre in his body was pushing him to get heroin. He apologises to the woman who was going about her day,” said Mr Carroll.

Mr Quinn has made contact with Merchant’s Quay and regarding residential treatment.

“If he finds himself using heroin he will be back in custody,” said Mr Carroll.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said unfortunately this type of street robbery is all too prevalent.

“The misfortunate victim was walking the streets of Limerick when her handbag was grabbed. This lady didn’t know anything until she felt her handbag being pulled. The accused was stopped thanks to a concerned citizen. He is to be congratulated,” said Judge O’Donnell, who added that while the injured party did not give a victim impact statement she needed the counselling of gardai in the station.

The judge spoke of Mr Quinn’s personal circumstances and heroin addiction being one of the worst addictions as mitigating factors.

“They are driven to do things they wouldn’t normally do,” said Judge O’Donnell, who also took into account there was no physical injury.

He sentenced Mr Quinn to three years in prison backdated to March 8, 2022 when he first entered custody. The last 12 months were suspended.

News

