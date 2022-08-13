John to drive through Limerick in vintage Massey on journey from UK

KEEP an eye for John Leane in his 70 year old vintage grey Massey Ferguson Tractor this weekend.

John is on the homeward stretch of his 485 mile charity journey over seven days from his home in Woking, England to his second home in Knocknagoshel, Co Kerry.

His niece Ann said John is travelling on minor roads at an average speed of 60 miles a day as the maximum speed of the tractor is 15mph!

"The trip was originally planned for August 2020 but was delayed by two years due to Covid-19. John left Woking on Sunday, August 7 and is due to arrive in Knocknagoshel this Sunday August 14. His arrival is coinciding with the Knocknagoshel Pattern Day and a ceili," said Ann.

John’s family hails from Knocknagoshel; his parents moved to London to find work after the World War II. He has lived in Woking since he got married to Halina 43 years ago. They have four children and six grandchildren. Halina is accompanying John on the trip in their camper van support vehicle to provide accommodation, refreshments and moral support.

"John is funding the trip himself. The money raised will go directly to two charities, one in England and one in Ireland.

"Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care is a patient-led charity that delivers speciality palliative care to people who have advanced life-limiting conditions. Pieta House a suicide and self-harm crisis service and suicide bereavement service doing amazing work across Ireland," said Ann.

Proceeds of the ceili in Knocknagoshel will also go to Pieta House.

To donate to the GoFundMe page set up by John click here