Search

13 Aug 2022

Shake up in Limerick town after sad passing of councillor O’Dea

Shake up in Limerick town after sad passing of councillor O’Dea

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

13 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

NEWCASTLE West auctioneer Michael Collins has been elected as leader of his local council district

In what is another consequence of the sad passing of city publican Jerry O’Dea in July, Cllr Collins took the chain of office from his Fianna Fail colleague, Mayor Francis Foley.

The Abbeyfeale councillor was elected unopposed as Limerick’s first citizen in July days after the death of Cllr O’Dea, who was in-line to be elected mayor.

But he had already been elected as the chairman of the Newcastle West muncipal district.

Feeling he couldn’t do two jobs, a special meeting was sought in the county town last week, where Cllr Collins secured the district chairpersonship, with Mayor Foley serving as vice-chair.

Limerick Green councillor ‘vindicated’ over response to development plan

In June, he had been elected as Mayor Foley’s deputy, so it was a case of a role reversal.

It’s an honour for Cllr Collins, who was Limerick’s first citizen between 2020 and 2021.

He said: “Since Francis will be very busy in his year as mayor ahead, it made sense that I would step into the role, so I was glad to do it. I’ve been in this role previously. It’s a nice job when you are looking after your colleagues in the district and management. It’s a job that is very desirable when you’re dealing with people you know.”

Cllr Collins hails from the parish of Killeedy and is the leader of the Fianna Fail bloc on the local authority. He was first elected in 2004.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media