14 Aug 2022

Limerick Weather - Sunday, August 14, 2022

Reporter:

Limerick Live Reporter

14 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

YET ANOTHER scorcher today with temperatures climbing to as high as 30 degrees in the province. It will be dry and sunny during the morning but through the course of the afternoon and evening, scattered heavy and thundery showers may develop. Slow-moving downpours are possible, causing spot flooding. Winds will be light and variable.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Showery with a gradual return to normal August temperatures.

Warm and humid tonight with temperatures staying above 13 to 17 degrees. Early in the night there will be mostly dry and clear conditions but cloud and showers will move into the west and southwest and will spread northeastwards across much of the country overnight. Some heavy and thundery falls are possible early on. There will be light northerly or variable winds.

Tomorrow, showery rain will continue to move northeastwards across the country on Monday morning. This will be followed by scattered showers and occasional sunny breaks from the southwest. The showers are likely to be heavy in Munster and south Leinster, with a chance of thunder, so spot flooding is possible. Highest temperatures will range between 15 degrees in the northwest and 23 degrees in the southeast, so not as warm as the weekend. Light to moderate northerly winds, becoming fresh on Atlantic coasts.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers tomorrow night, mainly in the east. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a moderate northerly breeze.

Cooler and cloudier on Tuesday with scattered showers, mainly over the eastern half of the country with drier weather in the west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 21 degrees, mildest in the southeast, with a light to moderate northerly wind.

Showers will become isolated on Tuesday night but it will stay rather cloudy. Minimum temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees in a light northerly breeze.

A mostly cloudy day on Wednesday with a few showers in the east. Highest temperatures of 15 to 22 degrees in a light north to northwest breeze.

Unsettled at times and becoming cooler as we head for next weekend.

News

