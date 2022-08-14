Gardai issue advice on how to protect oil tanks from theft

GARDAI in Limerick have issued advice to homeowners on how to improve the security of their oil tanks.

Garda John Finnerty from Henry Street garda station says there are a number of security features that farmers or anyone living in county Limerick can avail of.

Garda Finnerty said that the position of the tank can have a significant effect on how a thief views how hard a target is.

"Place the tank as close to the house as regulations allow and in view of one or more windows. This may make the thief consider the chance of being seen too high to risk. Also ensure the tank is not visible from the road to passing traffic."

The position of security lights is important as they can have a positive effect and make property a much harder target for the thief.

A wooden or metal fence, trellis or wall can give significant protection to the tank and is probably the strongest method of target hardening.

Garda Finnerty continued: "Defensive planting is nature’s way of helping to reduce crime. Thieves will not wish to force their way through or over a prickly hedge.

"Also planting such as trees or hedging can be used to make the oil tank less visible from the road to passing traffic.

"Remote electronic oil level gauges are available which will set off an audible alarm when the oil level drops dramatically , as would happen if there were a leak or theft, and alerts the receiver unit. This can then send a message to your phone."

Garda Finnerty also reccommended the used of small infrared cameras which can record the number plates of vehicles entering your driveway may help. A highly visible camera may act as a deterrent to thieves.