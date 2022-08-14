A STATUS Orange thunderstorm warning for Limerick and the entire country comes into force at 3pm this Sunday.
A previous yellow weather warning has been upgraded by Met Eireann. It is valid until 9am on Monday morning.
"Thunderstorm activity expected. Due to the sporadic nature of development, not all areas will be affected.
"Heavy downpours of rain and hail will occur in places. Flooding where heavy downpours occur," say Met Eireann.
Gardai advise motorists: "Please take care while travelling on the roads, as driving conditions may become unsafe as the heatwave breaks."
