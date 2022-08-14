Search

14 Aug 2022

Limerick in for a turbulent night as thunderstorm whips up

Met Éireann forecast shows thunderstorms in Ireland well into next week

14 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

CLAPS of thunder and forks of lightening are cracking through the evening sky over Limerick following a thunderstorm warning.

Numerous lightning strikes are being heard across the city and county since 7pm accompanied by loud rolls of thunder and heavy showers of rain.

"Not to be overly dramatic but I don't think I've ever heard lighting like it," said one resident of Bulgaden this Sunday evening.

"The livingroom is lighting up with the lighting every couple of minutes - it's like a scene in a movie".

A Status Orange thunderstorm warning for Ireland has been in effect since 3pm today, with heavy downpours of rain and hail forecast overnight. The warning remains in effect until 9am tomorrow.

Status Orange thunderstorm warning for Limerick

Met Éireann said there will be scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms, and intense downpours will cause localised flooding, with intense lightning and hail possible.

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads.

