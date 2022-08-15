Limerick city letterboxes get a lick of paint

LETTERBOXES across Limerick city have enjoyed a fresh lick of paint as part of a new scheme from An Post.

The company is conducting a national postbox review where it is painting every box which requires it and removing or replacing any box which is no longer fit for purpose.

Notably in Limerick, it’s seen a number of ageing boxes enjoy a much-needed facelift.

Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely has welcomed the move after she highlighted the matter with An Post bosses last year.

She sent on a list of mailboxes in her constituency, including notably the one near the Roxboro Shopping Centre which has been given a new lease of life .

“It’s a lovely positive story and a great result,” said the City West member. “Our public realm is very important and obviously there is a lot of history attached to some of the postboxes which are from different eras. Some of them are from Victorian times, and I’ve been assured that they have been restored respectfully.”

She noted some of the new postboxes appear in a slightly brighter green than how they’d been painted before.

This relates to a cosmetic rebrand of the An Post colouring which took place recently.

The councillor also said that An Post – which did not return a request for comment – has become more important in recent times stepping into the breach following the withdrawal of banks from communities.