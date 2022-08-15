Search

15 Aug 2022

Pizza chain opens new outlet in Limerick suburb

Fifteen jobs have been created

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

15 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

FIFTEEN new jobs have been created after Domino’s Pizza opened a new branch in the Westbury Shopping Centre.

The roles include pizza chefs, customer service staff and delivery drivers.

Rasa Matuzaite, the store manager at the new outlet said: “We’re excited to be opening a new store in Limerick, allowing us to deliver our delicious menu of handcrafted pizzas to even more of our loyal customers across the country.”

She added that more jobs are available in the company.

For more information, and to apply for a job, please visit www.dominos-jobs.com.

“We’re also on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our in-store team. With more than four in five of our store managers starting their career out as a team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow their career.”

There’s now three branches of Domino’s Pizza in Limerick, the others being at Mount Kennett Place and Castletroy.

News

