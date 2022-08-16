Limerick village still prepared for potential water shortages following heatwave

AS THE HEATWAVE has begun to surpass, one Limerick village is still prepared incase of potential water shortages.

The Knockainey Group Water Scheme (GWS) supplies water to around 250 houses in the local area and recently issued a warning for members to conserve water where possible.

Because of the potential risk of shortages as the weather scorched over the weekend the group installed four water tanks at the local community centre in case water supplies drained, members of the scheme could come and use the water for consumption purposes.

Knockainey GWS committee member Mary O’Grady commented: “We sent out a message and asked everybody to conserve water in case there is a big problem where people turn on their taps over the coming days and there is no water at least we are prepared for that. We of course are hoping that does not happen.”

Mary says that the current rainfall doesn’t mean water supplies are refilled right away: “The rain at the moment will just reduce the demand for water. It will take about a month for any rainfall to get down to our supplies but it is a huge relief in the sense that hoses aren’t in demand for watering and paddling pools aren’t being filled.”

According to the Knockainey GWS, the water levels are the lowest since the summer of 2018.

“We love the good weather and are hoping it returns but people still need to be vigilant and avoid using power and garden hoses. Leaks are an issue but in recent years people have been very good with reporting them to us. It’s all common sense” Ms O’Grady said.

“If people are careful and do their best to conserve water we should manage,” Ms O’Grady added.