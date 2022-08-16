Nine Limerick food firms on shortlist for Blas na hÉireann awards

AN INCREDIBLE nine local companies have been shortlisted for prestigious Blas na hÉireann awards.

Dingle will once again play host to the Irish Food awards taking place across three days from Thursday, September 29 to Saturday, October 1, the first time this decade an in-person ceremony can take place.

Limerick will be well represented in the Kingdom, with the Attyflin fruit beverage firm near Adare, Ballyhoura Apple Farm, Kilfinane and Ballyhoura Mountain Mushrooms from Ballyporeen taking part.

Ballyhoura Atlantic Apple Syrup - blend of apple juice, seaweed, ginger & garlic ideal with seafood & salads dishes. Ballyhoura Irish ACV with Honey, "With the Mother"- ideal for cocktails, hot toddies, salad dressings, on yogurt, ice-cream and desserts. pic.twitter.com/T2b1GByKHt — Ballyhoura Apple Farm (@ballyhouraapple) August 14, 2022

These firms will be joined by Kilmallock’s Glen Aine, Kearney's Home Baking from Ballyhahill and Leahy Farmhouse Foods, Newcastle West.

Also nominated are McMahon Quality Meats of Abbeyfeale, city centre cafe Sodalicious and the Effin firm, Old Irish Creamery.

The nine companies were selected out of almost 3,000 entries, the highest Blas na hÉireann judges have ever had.

Limerick Enterprise Office head Mike Cantwell said: “The nine finalists and range of products reflects the quality of our produce and the hard work of food entrepreneurs in Limerick. Local producers are key to job creation and sustaining our communities. We are delighted to see so many of the businesses we have supported in the Blas final and look forward to presenting the best in county winner later this year.”

Blas na hÉireann chair Artie Clifford added: “I can’t tell you how thrilled we are to welcome everyone back to Dingle this year. We are in awe of the resilience of the people in our industry, and to see so many new producers and products come through again this year just makes the excitement for Blas 2022 even more palpable.”

This year’s Blas na hÉireann awards in Dingle will see several new additions including the Eat Ireland in a Day tent and the Blas Village where the 2022 finalists will get the opportunity to showcase their products, engage with customers and meet key industry buyers.