Search

16 Aug 2022

Limerick songwriters stand with Ukraine

Limerick songwriters stand with Ukraine

Eugene Nolan ENG Productions, John Lannon, Doras and Dominic Taylor, Director Limerick Writers’ Centre and Acoustic Club founder PIC: Patrick Howard

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

16 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE LIMERICK Writers’ Centre runs the popular Acoustic Club for songwriters every month in the Record Room of the Commercial Bar on Catherine Street.

Now, in association with EGN Productions, they are putting together a compilation album to help raise funds for the Doras Ukrainian Refugee Appeal Fund in Limerick.

The album will comprise of original anti war songs written by Irish based songwriters.

Each song to reflect the current world situation with regard to conflict among countries, specifically the Ukrainian situation – although the songs can be generic on the theme of war and peace.

As it is a not-for-profit project all proceeds from the sale of the album, at a special Acoustic Club gig, will go to the Doras Ukrainian Appeal Fund Limerick. 

Helping ill children will be one of Limerick girl's many legacies as over €30k raised

Doras is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental organisation working to support and promote the rights of all migrants in Ireland.

“We’re delighted to be associated with the initiative to produce a collection of anti-war songs. As a refugee support organisation, we’re acutely aware of the devastating impact of war, and how it divides and traumatises. It’s fitting that proceeds go towards helping people who have had to escape from the ongoing war in Ukraine.“ said John Lannon, CEO of Doras in Limerick.

Songwriters should get their songs in by email before the 27th August, in MP3 or WAV format and accompanied by a lyric sheet.

All recordings should be sent to: Eugene Nolan at egnyyyproductions @gmail.com

For further information: Dominic Taylor limerickwriters centre@gmail.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media