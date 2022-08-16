Search

16 Aug 2022

Over €5.8 million allocated to make Limerick colleges greener and more accessible

University of Limerick PIC: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

16 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

OVER €5.8 million has been awarded to three third level colleges in Limerick to make them greener and more accessible. 

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris announced the allocation that is part of a total overall national funding stream of €40 million.

The University of Limerick has been allocated €2,193,148, Mary Immaculate College will receive €663,527 and the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest will be awarded €2,991,726.

The funding covers a range of projects including investments to support universal access, energy efficiency and decarbonisation upgrades, general ICT and equipment-related upgrades,  health and safety works, and other building upgrades as well as for minor works and equipment.

Minister Harris said: "Across our sector, we can play the lead in responding to the great challenges of our time – how we meet our climate targets, how we make Ireland better for people with disabilities, how we improve access to education for people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"The funding forms part of ongoing investment in the higher education sector under Project Ireland 2040 and reaffirms a strong commitment to public investment in higher education infrastructure."

Fine TD for Limerick City, Kieran O’Donnell welcomed the news saying: "Promoting enhanced accessibility to third level institutions for students with disabilities and those from a disadvantaged background is a key element of higher education and this funding will further advance this objective. 

"Furthermore, making college campuses greener is an important step for climate  change goals and requires on-going investment which today Government’s funding provides."

