University of Limerick committed to development of city campus

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick has said that it is committed to developing a masterplan for their new city campus to maximise its ambition for the site.

Last week, Limerick Live reported that UL had circulated an internal email to some 2,500 staff stating that there would be no significant addition to the building.

Clarifying matters, the university has affirmed that the email was sent as an expression of interest for an interim use for the site while the masterplanning for wider use takes place.

They told Limerick Live that UL remains “committed to developing the site and to Limerick city.”

In the meantime, UL President Kerstin Mey wants to use the existing building to engage with the city, its communities, businesses and industry in a meaningful way.

In an official statement, UL said: “University of Limerick and Limerick City and County Council are working in close collaboration on a masterplan for the further development of the City Centre Campus.”

They added that the development of the UL City Centre Campus is a key project for the revitalisation of the city and UL is working with partners to “maximise the ambition for the site.”

The Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) will allow for the development of a masterplan for the future use of the site as part of the Limerick World Class Waterfront project.

UL will work in partnership with the Council on the development of this masterplan.

“This has yet to begin and will determine the future use of the building once it is complete, in close cooperation with Limerick City and County Council,” the statement said.