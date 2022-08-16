Search

16 Aug 2022

University of Limerick committed to development of city campus

University of Limerick committed to development of city campus

University of Limerick city campus

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

16 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE UNIVERSITY of Limerick has said that it is committed to developing a masterplan for their new city campus to maximise its ambition for the site.

Last week, Limerick Live reported that UL had circulated an internal email to some 2,500 staff stating that there would be no significant addition to the building.

Clarifying matters, the university has affirmed that the email was sent as an expression of interest for an interim use for the site while the masterplanning for wider use takes place.

They told Limerick Live that UL remains “committed to developing the site and to Limerick city.”

In the meantime, UL President Kerstin Mey wants to use the existing building to engage with the city, its communities, businesses and industry in a meaningful way.

In an official statement, UL said: “University of Limerick and Limerick City and County Council are working in close collaboration on a masterplan for the further development of the City Centre Campus.”

Limerick researchers develop guide on creating medicinal foods

They added that the development of the UL City Centre Campus is a key project for the revitalisation of the city and UL is working with partners to “maximise the ambition for the site.”

The Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) will allow for the development of a masterplan for the future use of the site as part of the Limerick World Class Waterfront project.

UL will work in partnership with the Council on the development of this masterplan.

“This has yet to begin and will determine the future use of the building once it is complete, in close cooperation with Limerick City and County Council,” the statement said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media