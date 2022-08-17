Search

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

A dry start today in Limerick with hazy sunny spells.

Cloud will build from the west in the afternoon with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle following late in the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light northerly breezes, gradually backing westerly.

National Outlook
OVERVIEW: Generally unsettled with rain and showers, potentially turning wet and breezy later in the weekend.

Tonight: A humid night with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing to extend across the country. Temperatures won't fall below 9 to 13 degrees with moderate south to southwest winds developing

Thursday: A dull and damp start with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Rain will possibly be heavy for a time in some areas, most likely in southern counties. A clearance to long spells of sunshine and scattered showers will follow behind from the west, extending across the country by mid-afternoon. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees in mostly moderate southwest winds.

Thursday night: Long clear spells along with scattered showers at first, becoming mostly confined to Atlantic coastal counties during the night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with southwest winds easing light to moderate.

Friday: Good sunny spells and scattered showers expected, with occasionally heavy falls in parts of the north. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Saturday: Scattered showers with longer spells of rain at times in some areas, details yet to be pinned down. Some sunny spells also. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh west to southwest winds.

Sunday: Some uncertainty in the details but current indications suggest that it will be a wet and breezy day with fresh southwest winds. Widespread rain will persist for much of the day before giving way to showers. Highest temperatures generally of 18 to 22 degrees.

Further Outlook: Showery conditions will persist into early next week with more settled conditions developing from midweek. Highest temperatures generally ranging from 16 to 20 degrees.

