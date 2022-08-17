In Pictures: Historic walk around Limerick town

LOCAL historian Timmy Meaney led a walking tour of the historic town of Bruff over the weekend.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in East Limerick, where some 20 people, many of whom visiting the area for the first time were shown Bruff's sights and sounds.
Historical artifacts found around the area date back to the Stone Age, with various buildings up to the early Christian era still extant.
Bruff is the hometown of American missionary and bishop John Joseph Hogan.
