17 Aug 2022

Limerick social enterprises secure Rethink Ireland funding

Mamobo Ogoro, Gorm Media, Michael Garvey, chief executive of IPB Insurance and Deirdre Mortell, Rethink Ireland chief executive

Nick Rabbitts

17 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

TWO LIMERICK social enterprises are among 28 companies to be given start-up or development funding.

Gorm Media based in Castletroy and the Health Hub at Kileely are to benefit from Rethink Ireland fund supports.

The enterprises have both geen given gunding under the Social Enterprise Start-Up Fund (2021-2022), an €800,000 pot developed in partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund, aiming to support social enterprises at the startup and early stage of existence.

Gorm Media is a digital media social enterprise with a mission to unify across social, political and cultural differences, and advance belonging for marginalised communities.

The Health Hub meanwhile, is a programme developed under the Learning Hub which works in partnership with parents, education providers, statutory agencies and the wider Limerick community to provide a safe, welcoming and inspiring learning environment where young people can reach their true potential. 

Limerick council chief executive Dr Pat Daly said: "Coming out of an extremely challenging period for Irish society, we’re delighted with this good news story for Limerick. Social enterprises have an important role to play in guiding Ireland to become a more inclusive and equal society. Organisations like Gorm Media and Health Hub are leading the charge by not only creating jobs but working towards bringing about positive social change."

