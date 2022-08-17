In Pictures: Popular fun run returns to Limerick village for first time since Covid

THE first Mountcollins Club Na Nóg Fun Run/Walk since Covid-19 took place in the west Limerick village at the weekend.
The event, which attracted a large turnout given the good weather, is the club's main fundraiser and helps support the coaching and development of its players.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was there to snap some of those who took part.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.