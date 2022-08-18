Search

18 Aug 2022

Limerick Weather - Thursday, August 18

A DULL and damp start can be expected today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

It will become clearer through the afternoon with some sunny spells developing, though a few isolated showers may linger.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, veering westerly.

Dry and clear in most areas tonight, though there will be some showers along. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in mainly light southwest to west winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Good sunny spells with scattered showers can be expected on Friday - most frequent towards the north of the country.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in mainly light westerly winds.

Rain will turning to showers on Saturday morning with occasional sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Cloudy with scattered showers on Saturday night with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in mainly light southerly winds.

Another dull, wet day can be expected on Sunday with potentially heavy rain early on, giving way to showers later in the day. 

