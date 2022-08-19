Search

19 Aug 2022

Gum Litter Taskforce to visit Limerick schools following summer holidays

Gum Litter Taskforce to visit Limerick schools

Mayor of Limerick City and County Council, Frances Foley joined by Maura O'Neill and Helen O'Donnell from Total Limerick Clean-up PIC: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

19 Aug 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK pupils will be encouraged to ‘Bin It’ as part of an upcoming gum litter education campaign for Limerick.

The ‘Bin It!’ education programme will travel across the country and deliver 60 performances a year to primary schools nationwide, with the ambition to visit 180 schools by 2025.

The ‘Bin It!’ school roadshow encourages students to responsibly dispose of litter, and particularly gum litter, through actor-led workshops.

The latest cycle of the campaign will see the programme shift its focus from secondary school students to students in fifth and sixth class, and a return to in-person workshops, and kicks off in September.

The programme will also see the Gum Litter Taskforce continue to work with Limerick City and County Council to promote greater gum litter awareness and education programmes in their areas, through the GLT annual roadshow.

Over €5.8 million allocated to make Limerick colleges greener and more accessible

To date the campaign has engaged with 30 local authorities across the country, hosting awareness initiatives and localised launch events and providing materials to promote community-led action on gum litter.

Speaking at the launch, the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr. Francis Foley said: "While we have seen very positive results to date, we want to continue encouraging a positive behaviour change amongst the small minority who are still disposing of gum incorrectly.

"Gum litter is particularly different to remove s if people could Bin It, our city, towns and villages would look much better."

For more information, please see gumlittertaskforce.ie or follow on social media.

