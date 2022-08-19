In Pictures: Ukrainians thank people of Limerick with special exhibition

UKRAINIANS living in the county curated a special outdoor exhibition in Limerick to thank people for their hospitality.
The creative works exhibition took place at The Redemptorist's St Alphonsus Church in Limerick city on Saturday, August 13.
There were graphic works and hand-painted ceramic dishes on display, which were made in the art studio at the church, under the guidance of Lubov Makarenko.
"By these works the displaced people of Ukraine wanted to express their huge gratitude to the hospitable people of Limerick city and the wonderful country of Ireland," an associate of the group told Limerick Live.
Take a look at some of the photos.
