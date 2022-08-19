Public consultation organised to discuss the Annacotty Fish Passage

A PUBLIC information meeting has been organised to discuss the Annacotty Fish Passage.

The project hopes to improve fish passage at Annacotty Weir on the River Mulcair for species such as Atlantic salmon, sea lamprey, river lamprey, eels and trout, helping them migrate both up and downstream.

Annacotty Weir has been identified as a significant barrier to the free movement of fish and Inland Fisheries Ireland recently secured €99,481 under the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund.

This money will be used to support the assessment and planning phase of this project.

This phase of the project will include an initial public consultation, ongoing engagement with stakeholders and key state agencies.

Inland Fisheries Ireland will host a Public Information Meeting on Tuesday, August 23 at 6pm at the Castletroy Park Hotel.

The aim of this meeting is to make stakeholders aware of the project and give everyone an opportunity to ask questions and give feedback.

There will be presentations from the project team at Inland Fisheries Ireland followed by a questions and answers segment with the audience.

Anyone with an interest in this project and all stakeholders are invited to come along.