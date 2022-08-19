International Roses bloom in Limerick before heading to Tralee for festival

THE first Rose of Tralee festival since 2019 is officially underway following a two-year break due to Covid-19.
Over the past week, the 33 International Roses have been touring the country as they made their way to the Kingdom.
They visited Limerick earlier this week as did the reigning Rose of Tralee, Limerick woman Dr Sinead Flanagan.
Photographers Adrian Butler, Dominick Walsh, Brian Arthur and Farhan Saeed captured some images of the Roses as they passed through the Treaty County.
The 2022 International Rose of Tralee will be crowned next Tuesday with RTÉ One television providing live coverage.
For more photos, click 'Next' or 'Previous'.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.