My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Meeting movie star Olivia in Limerick is a memory I will treasure...

LIKE so many others I was very saddened to hear of the passing of the beautiful and talented Olivia Newton-John.

I have been a massive fan of hers since the 70s thanks to her outstanding performance in Grease with John Travolta. She was ahead of her time in terms of style, and who can forget that Grease outfit which became a cultural phenomenon.

It was an honour for me to meet her at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware where I got a chance to talk about that leather jacket and those skinny jeans. She told me that the skinny lycras were about three sizes too big for her and they had to stitch her into them.

My memory of her is that she was a beautiful person, spoke to everyone and made time for everyone. Little did I think that I would meet one of my icons. May she rest in peace.

Irish heatwave

I TOOK a stroll around Limerick city last week during the heatwave and took in the boardwalk around the Shannon river. It was wonderful to see so many people sitting along the boardwalk and enjoying the beautiful sunshine dancing on the river Shannon - it was truly spectacular.

I enjoyed a lovely stroll in the brilliant sunshine around the wonderful Hunt Museum with Jill Cousins, the Director and CEO of the Hunt Museum



On another note, Ger and I went to lunch in the restaurant on the grounds of the Hunt Museum. Lots of people were also enjoying the gorgeous gardens and taking in the wonderful views of the River Shannon.

She spoke about different things that are happening and they have just opened a lovely pottery area. It's always worth a visit!

Chat next week!

XxCelia