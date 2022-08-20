Search

20 Aug 2022

Grain shipment from Ukraine due to arrive at Foynes Port

Grain shipment from Ukraine due to arrive at Foynes Port

The shipment of grain is due to arrive this Saturday afternoon | FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

20 Aug 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

FOLLOWING the international agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to facilitate the export of grain and other agricultural goods from Ukraine, the Navi Star is expected to dock at Foynes Port later today with its cargo of 33,000 tonnes of corn.

The vessel was one of the first to successfully depart from the Port of Odessa after the agreement was reached following months of negotiations.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, will travel to the county Limerick port to meet the captain of the Navi Star upon its arrival to Ireland.

The safe passage of vessels from Ukrainian ports, such as the Navi Star, is regarded as a positive milestone for the global grain supply chain - given what has unfolded in Ukraine since February.

In Pictures: Ukrainians thank people of Limerick with special exhibition

The shipment of corn due in Foynes today is being delivered to Ireland on behalf of the Irish grain and feed company R&H Hall.

The cargo will be discharged into storage before subsequent collection by customers in the coming weeks. 

Commenting ahead of the Navi Star’s arrival, Philip Lynch, Senior Trader with R&H Hall, said: “We would like to thank the captain and crew from the Navi Star for making the journey to Ireland, having made an extraordinary effort since originally planning to leave Ukraine in February. This is a great day for the Ukrainian agricultural industry and we hope that it is the first step in returning some degree of certainty to the global food supply chain in what remains a volatile situation.”

Founded in Cork in 1839 as a family business, for close to two centuries R&H Hall has been focused on long-term relationships, an unstinting commitment to quality and delivering for both customers and colleagues.

Now headquartered at the IFSC in Dublin, it employs almost 50 people.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media