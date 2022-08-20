Grain shipment from Ukraine due to arrive at Foynes Port

FOLLOWING the international agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to facilitate the export of grain and other agricultural goods from Ukraine, the Navi Star is expected to dock at Foynes Port later today with its cargo of 33,000 tonnes of corn.

The vessel was one of the first to successfully depart from the Port of Odessa after the agreement was reached following months of negotiations.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, will travel to the county Limerick port to meet the captain of the Navi Star upon its arrival to Ireland.

The safe passage of vessels from Ukrainian ports, such as the Navi Star, is regarded as a positive milestone for the global grain supply chain - given what has unfolded in Ukraine since February.

The shipment of corn due in Foynes today is being delivered to Ireland on behalf of the Irish grain and feed company R&H Hall.

The cargo will be discharged into storage before subsequent collection by customers in the coming weeks.

Commenting ahead of the Navi Star’s arrival, Philip Lynch, Senior Trader with R&H Hall, said: “We would like to thank the captain and crew from the Navi Star for making the journey to Ireland, having made an extraordinary effort since originally planning to leave Ukraine in February. This is a great day for the Ukrainian agricultural industry and we hope that it is the first step in returning some degree of certainty to the global food supply chain in what remains a volatile situation.”

Founded in Cork in 1839 as a family business, for close to two centuries R&H Hall has been focused on long-term relationships, an unstinting commitment to quality and delivering for both customers and colleagues.

Now headquartered at the IFSC in Dublin, it employs almost 50 people.