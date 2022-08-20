Search

20 Aug 2022

New funding of €260,478 to support community projects in Limerick

Details of the funding has been announced by the Minister Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys

SIGNIFICANT funding has been announced to support a range of community projects in Limerick which will benefit people of all ages.

Eight organisations across Limerick are to receive grants, totalling €260,478 - ranging from €9,788 to €50,000.

The monies will be used to support the development of a wide and diverse range of community facilities in rural areas with successful projects including astro-turf pitches, floodlighting, sensory gardens, hurling walls, basketball courts, walkways, community gyms and renovations to old handball alleys.

The funding is being provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development as part of the Government’s rural development initiative ‘Our Rural Future’.

Welcoming the inclusion of groups in County Limerick, Fine Gael TD and Minister-of-State Patrick O'Donovan commented. “As a party, we have always prioritised sustainable rural development to allow people live, work and grow old in their own communities. Last year, Government launched our most ambitious rural development policy in decades, and Our Rural Future is already having big impact in communities up and down the country including in County Limerick."

The Limerick groups and organisations which will receive funding are:

Athea GAA (Resurfacing of Club/Walking Track Carpark)

Glenroe GAA (Installation of LED flood lighting at GAA all-weather sports and recreation facility)

Kantoher Development Group (Remedial works to Ashford village carpark including resurfacing to allow safe use)

Kilteely Tidy Towns (Community carpark resurfacing and delineation of parking bays)

Martinstown National Primary School (Resurfacing of carpark/delineation of parking Bays)

Mountcollins AFC (Walkways upgrade & erection of perimeter fencing for safety)

Oola GAA Club (Installation of a disabled and wheelchair accessible walkway and fencing for safety)

Templeglantine GAA & camogie Club (Development of artificial playing surface for all year round use/Ball Wall upgrade)

