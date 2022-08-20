In Pictures: Out and About in Limerick at the Coronas concert at King John's Castle

ONE of Ireland’s biggest bands, The Coronas, were the latest act to headline a Live at the Castle gig at King John's Castle last night.
Presented by Dolan's Presents, the sold-out concert also featured a performance by the hugely popular singer, songwriter, and musician Roísín O.
The venue, which was acquired by Limerick City and County Council earlier this year, has hosted Gavin James and Van Morrison so in far in 2022 while Denise Chaila will perform there tonight.
