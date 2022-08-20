Details of first annual Limerick Mental Health Day announced

THE FIRST annual Limerick Mental Health Day will take place in the city on September 4, 2022 to “promote positive mental health”.

The event organised by Limerick Mental Health Association will be available to all ages and will take place at the Milk Market from 3pm.

General manager at LMHA Ian Hackett spoke to the Limerick Leader about the upcoming day out: “We’ve been looking at ideas to get people back out and socialising after the lockdowns the past two years. A lot of people are now experiencing social anxiety and the best way to tackle this is to make a day where everyone is welcome to come and take part.”

LMHA is for people who are having difficulty coping, are under the care of the mental health services, or are experiencing social isolation or loneliness as a result.

They provide peer support, friendship, classes, activities and wellness programmes and are a safe space for people who are managing their mental health.

The day will be packed full of activities for all the family including a fancy dress dog show, an art competition for local primary school students and photography and music competitions.

LMHA will hold a local celebrity talk on mental health starting at 3:00pm on the day, with guest speakers Joy Neville and Ciarán Carey.

“We’re trying to promote positive mental health which is badly needed these days in the city and county. We’re going to encourage people to get behind us and support the event as much as they can and to get out there and enjoy the day for their own mental health,” Mr Hackett said.